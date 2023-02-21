Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Mark Dee Palmore, 64, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.

Mr. Palmore was born October 22, 1958 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Katherine Ida (Haak) and Robert Vernon Palmore, and went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 18, 2023 in a local hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

