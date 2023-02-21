Funeral services for Mark Dee Palmore, 64, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Palmore was born October 22, 1958 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Katherine Ida (Haak) and Robert Vernon Palmore, and went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 18, 2023 in a local hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.
Mr. Palmore was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1977. He worked at the Lufkin Papermill in the finishing and shipping department for 27 years, and was a driver for Lyons Propane. Mr. Palmore was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed repairing small engines. He played guitar for Grace Baptist Church, where he was a lifetime member.
Survivors include his wife, J'na (Horne) Palmore; son, Cole Palmore; daughter and son-in-law, Cheyenne and Michael Keefe; brother and sister-in-law, David Lee and Melody Palmore; and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Steve Lyons, Ronny Thompson, Paul Hart, Tanner Ross, David Sullivan, Rayce Stephens, Cole Palmore, and Ben Bordelon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Keefe, Jerry Davis, and the men of Grace Baptist Church.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
