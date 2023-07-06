Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Visitation for Marlin Wayne Hughes, 74, of Corrigan will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church Corrigan, followed by graveside services in the Union Springs Cemetery with Brother Charlie Hodge officiating.

Marlin Wayne Hughes was born January 22, 1949 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mildred (Womack) and Marlin Cecil "M.C." Hughes, and died Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in a local hospice facility.