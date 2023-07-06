Visitation for Marlin Wayne Hughes, 74, of Corrigan will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church Corrigan, followed by graveside services in the Union Springs Cemetery with Brother Charlie Hodge officiating.
Marlin Wayne Hughes was born January 22, 1949 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mildred (Womack) and Marlin Cecil "M.C." Hughes, and died Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in a local hospice facility.
Marlin Wayne Hughes graduated from Corrigan High School and studied at Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin State University. He married Virginia Perry July 27, 1968. They were not only husband and wife but best friends.
His father founded M.C. Hughes Oil Company, Inc. in 1956 and Hughes Trucking Company, Inc. in 1969. When M.C. passed and the oil company was sold in 1999 Marlin Wayne opened Hughes Petroleum Products, Inc., that he still operated with his wife Virginia and son Matt. His son Ken manages and operates the Trucking Company and Matt also owns and operates Hughes Dozer and Dump Trucks. In November 2016 the Hughes' companies were honored with the Small Business Award for being family owned and operated by the State of Texas, signed by Governor Greg Abbott.
Marlin Wayne was elected to the Board of Directors of Citizens State Bank in 2000. He was a ten-year member of the Corrigan Camden School Board, serving four of those years as President. He was active in the Corrigan Camden FFA Buyers Committee for over ten years. He always wanted to help with any fundraising event that involved the Corrigan and Polk County community which had always been home to him and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Hughes; sons, Ken Hughes and Matt Hughes and wife Nikki; four beautiful granddaughters he loved with all his heart, MaKenna, Micah, Taylor and Briley - he was their POPS!; his mother-in-law, Ruby Perry, who he called his girlfriend and loved like his mother; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and lifelong friends.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hughes, Ken Hughes, Craig Barber, Dale Helton, Shorty Hoot, and Bubba Perry.
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Hughes Petroleum, Hughes Trucking, Hughes Dozer and Dump Truck, Roy King, Jr., Scottie King, Anthony Page, John Ellis, Sr., Danny Whitley, and Charlie Westbrook.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Springs Cemetery Association, PO Box 475, Corrigan, Texas 75939, Carmona Community Church, 6091 W US Highway 287, Corrigan, Texas 75939, First Baptist Church Corrigan, 103 N Collins Street, Corrigan, Texas 75939, or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
