Marshall Bryan Hedges, age 50, died suddenly in his home in Montgomery, Texas on December 14th, 2022.

Bryan was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1972, the younger of two children. After graduating from Lufkin High School in 1990, he earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Texas A&M University in 1994. After his graduation, Bryan moved to Conroe, Texas to pursue business opportunities and there met the love of his life and future wife, Leigh Anne Kendrick. Bryan worked in a variety of sales-oriented jobs before eventually pursuing his passion of real estate, opening his own brokerage, Area Pro Group, in 2017. Bryan had a passion for people and a charisma that made him a natural salesman, and he loved his work almost as much as he loved his wife and two children.