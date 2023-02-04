Martha (Milstead) Lindsey
Martha Milstead Lindsey, 78, of San Augustine passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 28, 1944, in San Augustine County to parents Bud and Tilma (Butler) Milstead and was a lifelong area resident. After graduating from San Augustine High School, she then attended Stephen F. Austin State University where she received her Masters degree in Education. She graduated from SFA in 1965 and later that year began her impressive career in education at West Sabine High School in Pineland. She was a beloved and respected member of the West Sabine faculty for 43 years before retirement.
Martha Lindsey leaves a legacy of love and faith. She loved her family beyond words. She was loved and respected by those she taught through her many years of service in Education. To many she was Mrs. Lindsey but to those that she loved dearly she was Wife, Mom, Sister, Grandmother, and Aunt. She was always a phone call away and every grandchild’s biggest fan. Her passion was teaching, which extended past her years in the classroom. She found enjoyment in spending time with her husband, treasure hunting through estate sales and antique shops for her latest collection, whether Texas artifacts, high school yearbooks or whatever caught her fancy. Martha would spend hours researching and learning her family’s genealogy or scrapbooking her family memories. She loved reading, playing 42, and anything Elvis. She traveled many miles with her husband and children sightseeing and photographing historical markers. She was an amazing cook and expert jelly maker. Martha was never idle, always starting a new project or reorganizing her collections. She felt that everyone should be on task as well and was a great delegator.
She was a beloved member of San Augustine County Cowboy Church where she sat with four generations tucked in three rows. The generations following share her love of storytelling, chocolate pie, and family. There is a piece of Martha Lindsey that lives on in all of us — with every book we read, road we travel, and Elvis song we hear.
Her survivors include her husband of 60 years, Charles Lindsey; children, Patricia and Curtis Jacks of San Augustine, Robert and Sherry Lindsey of Huntington, Charlotte and Chris Gomlicker of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Brad and Tanya Lindsey of Lufkin; brother, Tom and Reba Milstead of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Lindsey and John Welch and Nick and Samantha Jacks, all of San Augustine, Marlee Lindsey of Austin, Matt and Anna Lindsey of Houston, Christopher Gomlicker and Mariah Quenzer of Longmont, Colorado, Case Gomlicker of Little Rock, and Hailey, Aubrey, and Austin Lindsey, all of Lufkin; and great-grandchildren, Hannah McElhaney, Briannah McElhaney, Dustin Welch, Olivia McElhaney, Addie Welch, Brighton Brundage, Jenna Jacks, Brylee Jacks, Will Horne, Maddy, Bodhi, and Audrey Gomlicker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Tilma Milstead; and brother, Herman Milstead, sister-in-law Ann, and nephew Bruce Milstead.
Her wishes were to be cremated and to have a private family memorial service.
Special thanks to Lindsey and Tristin from Affinity Hospice for all the love and care.
Over the last few months, the highlight of her day was spending time with her family and sharing stories and memories of their happy life together.
Donations may be made for the Martha Lindsey Educational Scholarship at Shelby Savings Bank or by Venmo at https://account.venmo.com/u/martha-lindsey-fund.
Visit www.WymanRobertsFuneralHome.com for memories and condolences. Arrangements are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
