Marvin Earl Wright, aged 89, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Granbury, TX. He was born in Corrigan, Texas on May 8, 1934. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Sarah for 68 years and was a family man who truly loved his wife and daughters.
Marvin served his country with the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked for Temple-Eastex in Diboll and retired after 37 years of dedicated service in their Particleboard Division.
Marvin loved sports and enjoyed fishing, gardening and hunting. Marvin and Sarah enjoyed worshiping and serving their church and church family. They also enjoyed genealogy and worked several years after retiring in their church genealogical library.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Joe James Wright and Mildred Zannah Atchinson, and his daughter Anna Lee Wright.
He is survived by his beloved wife Sarah Beatrice of Lufkin and Granbury. He is also survived by daughters Deborah and husband Benton Reynolds of Irving, Donna Wright and partner Forrest Garner of Tyler, and Mona Wright and partner Chris Hildebrand of Flower Mound. Grandchildren Jonas, Sarah, Trey, Haley, Kristen, Megan, Jamie, Dillon, Morgan, Rachel and Anna. Great grandsons, Kays, Zeke and Sy.
Marvin Wright lived a life of service to others. He led his life as an excellent example of determination, commitment, honesty, dedication, hard work, and service to his family and everyone who was lucky enough to know him.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, May 31st at The Oaks of Granbury @ 2:30 p.m. Graveside services will be in Lufkin, Friday June 2nd @ 2:00 at The Garden of Memories, 5202 South 1st St., Lufkin.
Marvin’s daughters kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Oaks of Granbury Rehab & Activity Center — 1017 Lipan Hwy., Granbury, TX 76048 / Attn: Ashley Hussong.
