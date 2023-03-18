Funeral services for Mary Ann Barker, 76, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Cary Modisett and Brother Tim Durr officiating. Interment will follow in Kitchens Cemetery.
Mrs. Barker was born October 16, 1946 in Woodville, Texas to the late Dolly Demple (Crosby) and J.D. Benton, and died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Barker resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was an X-ray Technician, working for CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, Woodland Heights Medical Center, and Angelina Internal Medicine for a combined 41 years. She loved creating and painting ceramics, and also enjoyed painting, spending time with her grandkids, and going to the beach. Mrs. Barker was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jerry Barker of Lufkin; children and spouses, Kyle and Kendra Barker of Dallas, Stephanie and Jason Berry, and Steven and Donna Barker, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Bailynn Moore, Breanna and Tanner Crawford, Brayden Barker, Brody Barker, Madison and Tanner Kassaw, Kylie and Kelsi Vonnahme, Michael and Ashley Taylor, and Hector and Ashley Rodriguez; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Grant Knight of Colorado; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sheila Knight.
Pallbearers will be Steven Barker, Brody Barker, Kyle Barker, Brayden Barker, Michael Taylor, Jason Berry, and Russell Widner.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Karl Krohn, Dr. Kyle Krohn, and the staffs of CHI St. Luke’s and Woodland Heights.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
