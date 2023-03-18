Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Mary Ann Barker, 76, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Cary Modisett and Brother Tim Durr officiating. Interment will follow in Kitchens Cemetery.

Mrs. Barker was born October 16, 1946 in Woodville, Texas to the late Dolly Demple (Crosby) and J.D. Benton, and died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in a local hospital.

