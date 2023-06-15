Funeral services for Mary E. McClendon, 86, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Grandson Kyle McClure and Brother Kevin Poage officiating. She will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery.
Mrs. McClendon was born April 4, 1937 in Melbourne, Arkansas to the late Neva (Taylor) and Arthur Wood, and died Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her residence.
Mary loved her childhood in Arkansas, exploring the outdoors and Strawberry River with her family. At the age of 12 the family moved to Lufkin, Texas where she attended Woodlawn Baptist Church and graduated from Central ISD. She loved her years of playing basketball under Coach Lamb.
Family was the very heartbeat of Mary and was her primary love and passion. She created a loving, beautiful home filled with laughter, joy, compassion and respect for her family. She was a devoted and loyal mother and wife in every way. She and Brother Clayton were married nearly 68 years. As a pastor's wife, she embodied and fulfilled many roles within their ministry and in the church with great honor, passion and excellence. She was proud to serve as a Sunday School teacher to so many over the years. Her love of God, family and friends was the compass she used to guide her life. She cherished greatly anyone she called a friend and she had many. If you encountered Mary, you encountered the magic of Mary, which was her ability to let you know how very special you were to her and you left her presence with more love in your heart, more hope for tomorrow and certainly a feeling of joy for the continued adventure that life had to offer. She not only cultivated and nurtured her lovely gardens and flower beds over the years, but did so in the lives of those she came in contact with.
Survivors include her husband, Brother Clayton McClendon of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Deana and Roger McClure of Diboll, Darla and Ricky Thigpen of Lufkin, Robin and Brad Peek of Coppell, Connie Hardy of Chandler, Arizona; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Bishop of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Dot Wood, Olga Wood, Donnie Nixon, all of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, R.D. and Joan McClendon of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, J.C. Wood, Donald Wood, Bobby Wood, and Tommy Wood.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Peek, Jacob Thigpen, Zachary Thigpen, Aaron Grappe, Leighton Pounds, and Joshua Flower.
Honorary pallbearers will be Suni Flower, Bethany Pounds, Tori Grappe, and Olivia Hardy.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service at the funeral home.
