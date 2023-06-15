Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Funeral services for Mary E. McClendon, 86, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Grandson Kyle McClure and Brother Kevin Poage officiating. She will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery.

Mrs. McClendon was born April 4, 1937 in Melbourne, Arkansas to the late Neva (Taylor) and Arthur Wood, and died Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her residence.

Recommended for you