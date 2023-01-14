Mary Lou (Driver) Harris was born on June 28, 1936, to James Driver and Vera Rasberry Driver in Timpson, Texas. She transitioned to eternity on January 9, 2023, in Carrollton, Texas.
Mary graduated from Timpson High School. She went on to attend Prairie View A&M University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education in 1957. Mary enjoyed a longtime career as a teacher from 1958-1991 in the Lufkin ISD and San Augustine ISD. She taught Earth Science and Physical Education, and she coached the girls’ basketball team. After 33 years of dedicated service, Mary retired from the public school system.
Mary married the love of her life, Maurice Harris, on March 26, 1961. The two loved and nurtured two beautiful daughters, and they remained united in holy matrimony until his transition.
Mary accepted Christ at a young age and remained steadfast in her faith. She was a dedicated member of New Zion Baptist Church and later Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She delightfully ministered to the elderly and sick and shut-in, served as a Sunday School teacher and superintendent of the Sunday School, and was a member of the Mass Choir and choir soloist. She passionately served her community as a chaplain for Pilgrim’s Pride, Girl Scout leader, coordinator with the Upward Bound Program, co-founder of the Shaw Harris Scholarship Foundation, and co-founder of the Children’s Designer Showcase. She was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and blessed to be a Dunbar Hall of Honor recipient.
Affectionately regarded as “Mom”, “Mother”, “Aunt Mary”, “Mrs. Harris”, “Miss Mary”, “Miss Mae”, “Granny”, “Aunt Mae”, “Soror Harris”, “Mae-Mae”, and “Mae-Lou”, Mary’s dedicated, loving, and competitive nature will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Harris; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth Geniece and Claude Shaw; brothers and sisters-in-law — Charles Driver & Bobbie, Harold Driver & Annie Bell, and Thomas Leo Driver & Annie Mae; twin brothers who died in infancy; and five nieces and nephews. Those left to cherish lasting memories include her daughters and sons-in-love, Marcia L. Harris-Daniel & Steve Daniel and Martha Harris Johnson & Calvin B. Johnson; grandsons, Austin C. Johnson and Travis H. Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews from the Driver and Harris families, other relatives, and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, all are encouraged to make a memorial donation to the Shaw Harris Scholarship Fund at www.ShawHarrisScholar.org.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023, at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship, 501 Accent Drive, Plano, Texas 75075. A graveside service will be held at 12 PM on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023, at Smyrna Cemetery in Timpson, Texas.
