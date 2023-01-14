Mary Lou (Driver) Harris was born on June 28, 1936, to James Driver and Vera Rasberry Driver in Timpson, Texas. She transitioned to eternity on January 9, 2023, in Carrollton, Texas.

Mary graduated from Timpson High School. She went on to attend Prairie View A&M University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education in 1957. Mary enjoyed a longtime career as a teacher from 1958-1991 in the Lufkin ISD and San Augustine ISD. She taught Earth Science and Physical Education, and she coached the girls’ basketball team. After 33 years of dedicated service, Mary retired from the public school system.