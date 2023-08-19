Visitation for Max Eddie Due, age 87 of the Crecy Community, will begin Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX with funeral services beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Mike Due officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery. Pallbearers: Lee Due, Austin Guerra, Justin Guerra, Adam Thomason, Ty Thomason, Dean Due, Randy Due, Lamar Thornton Honorary Pallbearers: Pat Davidson, Benny McClain, and Keith Bristoe In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bennett Cemetery Association c/o Sheila Parker 8725 FM 2501 Apple Springs, TX 75926. Max Eddie Due was born in 1936 at his family farm home in the Crecy Community and resided there for all eighty-seven years of his life. His parents were Edgar M. Due and Minor (Cockrell) Due. He loved the family farm and enjoyed working in the fields. Max graduated with his master’s degree from Sam Houston in 1962 where he majored in agriculture. He later that year married his best friend, Wanda (Lee) on September 29th in Apple Springs, TX. They were married by Wanda’s uncle Arnold Tullos. Mr. Due loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He worked as an educator for thirty-two years, where he taught at Centerville-Groveton School teaching history, social studies and for a brief time some agriculture. Mr. Due enjoyed visiting people and sharing his knowledge of history. He also loved cattle, operating tractors, and cutting hay. He was baptized Church of Christ as a child but attended first Baptist church of Apple Springs for much of his adult life. Mr. Due returned to his heavenly home Friday, August 18, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Due and Minor Due; siblings: sister, Mamie Strong; sister, Billie Bee Hughes; sister, Marie Due; brother, Jap Due; mother-in-law and father-in-law; Estelle and Melvin Lee. Max is survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years, Wanda Due of the Crecy Community; children: son, Lee Due of the Crecy Community; daughter, Leah Guerra and husband, Mark of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Dru Thomason and husband, Wes of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren: Justin Guerra and wife, Shelby of Houston, TX; Austin Guerra and wife, Marrisa of Port Neches, TX; Adam Thomason of Billings, MT; Rebekah Arnold and husband, Tyler of Lufkin, TX; Marcy Thomason of Austin, TX; Ty Thomason of Lufkin, TX; great grandchild: Austin Guerra, Jr. “AJ” and one on the way due in January of 2024; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Please share your memories with the family by signing the guestbook @ www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
