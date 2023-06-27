Funeral services for Melba Jean Crawford, 85, of Pollok, will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Colby Drew Crawford and Pastor Ford Adkins officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery in Pollok.
Mrs. Crawford was born on July 1, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to the late Hazel Smithhart, and passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Lufkin Texas.
She graduated from Lufkin High School in 1957. Shortly after graduating, she married the love of her life, they reared a family together, the love was abundant. Mrs. Crawford retired from the Lufkin State School after many years of service in the food service department. She loved people and people loved her. Mrs. Crawford’s smile was contagious. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and gifting Afghans and baby Afghans to her friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Paul Gene Crawford of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Ronnie Ridgeway of Pollok; grandson and wife, Colby Drew and Lacey Crawford of Huntington, TX; granddaughter, Kameryn Starr Ridgeway of Huntsville TX; great-grandchildren, Clara Beth, Allie Jean, Mikaya Rose of Huntington TX; nephew and wife, Chad and Laurie Crawford of Austin TX; niece, Donna Reeves of Porter, TX; nephew, Gary Crotwell of Houston, TX; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Janice Crawford of Pollok, TX.
She was preceded in death by her mother; husband, Paul Crawford; sister, Gloria Crotwell; and grandson, Cassidy Grant Crawford.
Pallbearers will be Paul Gene Crawford, Ronnie Ridgeway, Stevie Martin, Randy Allen, Chad Crawford, and Kenny Modisette.
In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to Gann Cemetery Association, P.O Box 3022 Keltys Station, TX 75903.
Special thanks to the staff of Huntington Health and Rehab, and Hospice in the Pines.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
