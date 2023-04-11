shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Melba Smith, 84, of Etoile, will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Johnny Smith and Bro. Ronnie Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Fielders Cemetery.

Mrs. Smith was born on March 16, 1939, in Dialville, Texas to the late William Henry Blackwell and Mozelle Elizabeth (Nolley) Blackwell, and died Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Nacogdoches.

