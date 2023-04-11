Funeral services for Melba Smith, 84, of Etoile, will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Johnny Smith and Bro. Ronnie Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Fielders Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith was born on March 16, 1939, in Dialville, Texas to the late William Henry Blackwell and Mozelle Elizabeth (Nolley) Blackwell, and died Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Smith was a member of Lotus Lane Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Mrs. Smith enjoyed sewing and crocheting and was an avid shopper.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Landrum of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Brenda Smith of Etoile; granddaughter and husband, Sheilah and Joshua Gross of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Robert Lee (Buckshot) Brashear of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter and husband, Michelle and Billy Rayford of Chapel Hill, TX; granddaughter and husband, Leslie and Chase DuPree of Etoile, TX; grandson and wife, Jamie and Alicia Martin of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Jillian Martin, of Lufkin, TX; grandson, David Brimer of Etoile, TX; grandson and wife, Joshua and Ashley Brimer of Etoile, TX; great grandchildren, Britany Leal of Nacogdoches and Mercedes Leal of Houston, Makenzie and Kyndall Gross of Lufkin, Maddison and Maddox Martin of Lufkin, Dane and wife Kayla Young of Huntington, Oran Young of Lufkin, Lilly and Gabriel DuPree of Huntington, Zakery and Zoey Martin of Lufkin, Brittany, Jamie, and James Brimer of Etoile, Rylee, Bryson, and Brantley Brimer of Etoile; great-great grandchild, J.R. Young; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John R. "Brother Bob" Smith; sister, Odessa Walls; brother, James Blackwell; grandson, Tommy Jason (T.J.) Martin; granddaughter, April Deanne Landrum; and great-granddaughter, Zaney Lynn Martin.
Pallbearers will be Dane Young, Oran Young, Zakery Martin, Maddox Martin, Tommy Martin, and Karson Laningham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Laningham, Joshua Gross, Buckshot Brashear, Chase DuPree, David Brimer, and Joshua Brimer.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
