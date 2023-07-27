Melinda Ann Wigley, 69, of Lufkin, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at CHI St. Lukes Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas.
Visitation was held Monday, July 24, 2023, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville, Texas.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville. Burial followed at Mann's Chapel Cemetery in Colmesneil, Texas. Officiating was Pastor Milton "Scooter" Kelley. Serving as pallbearers were Chaise Wigley, Mitchell McKee, Bradley McKee, Clayton Wigley, Matthew Wigley and Andrew Reid. Serving as an honorary pallbearer was Case Wigley.
Melinda was born January 16, 1954 to Willard and Hazel Harvill. Born in Beaumont, and a native of Woodville, she had lived the past 51 years in Lufkin. She was a 1972 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville. She retired from Lufkin ISD after over 30 years as a special education aide. She loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Day and Frank Reid.
She is survived by her husband of over 51 years, Dale Wigley of Lufkin; sons, Justin Wigley and wife Shonna of Huntington, and Daniel Wigley and wife, Courtney of Lufkin; daughter, Lacy McKee of Lufkin; brothers, Perry Harvill and Billy Reid and wife, Linda, all of Woodville; grandchildren, Chaise Wigley, Mitchell McKee, Bradley McKee, Matthew Wigley, Clayton Wigley, Emily Wigley, Kylie Wigley and Case Wigley; great grandchildren, Harper Wigley, Christopher Foster and Compass McKee; also survived by a host of other family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Services were under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.
