Melvin Earl Kurth Jr.

Melvin Earl (Mel) Kurth Jr., age 92, passed away on March 14.
Mel grew up in Houston, Texas later receiving his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Methodist University. He went on to have a long and storied career starting at Consulting Engineers Lockwood, Andrews, and Newnam and moving onto Southland Paper Mills in Lufkin and Houston, Texas; eventually becoming President and Chairman of the Board. He served as Vice-President of St. Regis Paper Company in New York City, as President and Chairman of the Board at Angelina and Neches River Railroad in Lufkin, Texas, and was owner of Kurth Computer Systems in Santa Fe. For the last 25 years, he was the proud owner of Rancho Escondido de Chama, LLC, a 5,000 acre hunting and fishing ranch near Chama, New Mexico. He also served on the boards of First City National Bank, Lufkin Industries, Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, and Texas Eastern Corporation as well as others. Mel was a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico for the last forty years.
Mel is survived by his beloved wife, Paula Devereaux Kurth, his sons, Melvin Earl Kurth III, James Cameron Kurth (Laura), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his parents Melvin Earl Sr. and Isabel Fowler Kurth, his two older sisters Aurelia (Sue) Kurth Jameson and Mary Kurth Anderson, and his youngest son, Glenn Fowler Kurth.
Mel had many interests including amateur radio operation, architectural and engineering design, wildlife photography, and ranching. He was also a licensed pilot. Mel was an entertaining raconteur; his command of details and facts in his later years was the envy of those decades younger. His stories were generally laced with his wonderful sense of humor. Mel was the quintessential Texas gentleman; an incredibly kind and generous man.
A service and burial will take place at Forest Park Lawndale funeral home and cemetery in Houston, Texas to be determined. A later celebration of his life will be held in Chama, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Salvation Army or the Santa Fe Amateur Radio Club.
