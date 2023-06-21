Funeral services for Michael Kevin Williams, 55, of Etoile will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Enon Cemetery in Houston County.
Michael was born August 2, 1967 in Crockett, Texas to Oma Lea (Brent) and Harry Felix Williams, and died Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his residence on Lake Sam Rayburn.
Michael lost his battle with lung disease but won his place in heaven where he can breathe free. Michael loved and lived life to the fullest, whether talking with his dad; watching his son, Austin, play soccer; debating with his son, Kevin, over the way to ride a motorcycle; fishing (and telling fish tales) with his buddy, William; camping with his friends, Robert and Annie; riding his motorcycle along country roads; or just chilling, watching movies and television shows, while Austin played video games in his apartment. But as always, he did it his way. Breathe easily and fly with the angels, Michael.
Survivors include his sons, Kevin Michael Williams of Lufkin, Austin Lea Williams of Etoile; mother, Oma Lea (Brent) Williams of Etoile; father, Harry Williams and wife LaJaunda of Nederland; sister, Shannon Lea (Williams) Cox and husband Michael of Mansfield; nephews, Mason Cox, Mitchell Cox, both of Mansfield; aunts, Donna Chicoine and husband Bruce of Etoile, Gayle Brent of Lufkin; cousins, Daniel Brent and wife Thayleigh (and children, Olivia, Julian and Lucas), Beverly (Brent) Looney and husband, Roman (and son, Thomas); special lifelong friends, William Paul Murray, Robert Massingale and wife Judy Ann; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hosea and Thetis Williams; maternal grandparents, Wesley and Reba Brent; uncles, Dan Brent, Jimmy Williams; and aunt, Rufye Williams Burton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 2030 N. Loop West, Suite 250, Houston, Texas 77018.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
