Memorial services for Milton J. Martin, 80, of Wells will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Mettlen officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

Mr. Martin was born August 5, 1942 in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Ida Marlene (Chandler) and Milton “Red” Martin, and died Monday, February 20, 2023 in a local hospital.