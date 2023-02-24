Memorial services for Milton J. Martin, 80, of Wells will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Mettlen officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Martin was born August 5, 1942 in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Ida Marlene (Chandler) and Milton “Red” Martin, and died Monday, February 20, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mr. Martin was a log trucker and over-the-road truck driver most of his life. The last 22 years before his retirement on June 10, 2008, he worked for Melton Truck Lines, driving millions of miles, and receiving several company awards for safety. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, liked dogs and Nascar, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. Mr. Martin was reliable and a good friend to everyone he met.
Survivors include his wife, Yolanda Elisa (Velasco) Martin; sons and daughter-in-law, Alex Martin, David and Miraflor (Calderon) Martin; grandchildren, Taylor and husband Juanito “Johnny” Hernandez, Ty Martin, Caroline Martin, Bianka Martin, and Brianna Martin; four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doyle and Ruby King, Brent and Gretchen King; sister, Donna Caddenhead; sister-in-law, Maria King; friend, Reece Grayson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Noel King and Danny King; sister, Darlene Martin Johnson; and half-sister, Ouida Ann King Barrett Hartt.
