Funeral services for Nancy “Helen” (Kennedy) Jackson, 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Jackson was born September 18, 1932 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Jewell (Fuller) and Edward R. Kennedy, and died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
“Mimi” loved her family and to show that love, she made sure everyone always had a birthday cake and party! She worked in sales and interior design at Ethan Allen Furniture for 10 years. She found joy in painting the beautiful world around her, winning quite a few 1st place ribbons for her works! Helen and Robert celebrated 70 years and 8 months of marriage. They were totally devoted to each other. They were members of First Baptist Church Lufkin for 49 years.
Survivors include her husband, Robert F. Jackson, Sr. of Lufkin; children, Marilyn Fischer (Jerry), Pamela Haskins, and Robert F. Jackson, Jr. (Cecilia); grandchildren, Shea Davidson, Robert Keens (Emily), Justin Jackson (Lindsey), and Austin Jackson (Kelly); great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Caroline, and Catherine Keens, Silas, Sawyer, and Sydney Ann Jackson, and Cade and Parker Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Ellen Steighner, brothers, Richard and John Kennedy; and son-in-law, Hayden Haskins.
Pallbearers will be Robert Keens, Justin Jackson, Austin Jackson, Cade Jackson, Glenn Haskins, and Bradley Haskins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to extend special gratitude to Dr. Kyle Krohn, Hospice in The Pines, and Judy Carrell for their help and tender care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the funeral home prior to the services.
