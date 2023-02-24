Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Nancy “Helen” (Kennedy) Jackson, 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Mrs. Jackson was born September 18, 1932 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Jewell (Fuller) and Edward R. Kennedy, and died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her residence.