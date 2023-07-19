Funeral services for Nicolas Martinez, Sr., 81, of Diboll, will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Fr. Luis Fernando Arroyave officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Martinez was born on December 6, 1941, in Sabinas, Coahuila, Mexico, to the late Ignacio Martinez and Amelia (Perez) Martinez, and died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Lufkin.
Mr. Martinez was a great cook. He loved a good barbeque and making the turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. Mr. Martinez enjoyed working on small and large engines, and picking up pecans at the park. He was a youth baseball coach for many years. Above all, Mr. Martinez enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from Temple-Inland after working there for over 20 years.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Sandy Martinez of Diboll; son, Jorge Martinez of Diboll; daughter, Olga Martinez of Garland, TX; granddaughter, Briana Martinez of Diboll; grandson, Charles Moses, III of Okinawa, Japan; grandson and wife, Joe Michael and Terejazmin Martinez of San Diego, CA; grandson, Cedric Moses of Garland, TX; grandson, Caleb Moses of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Connie Gonzalez of San Antonio, TX; sister, Rosalva Adame of Laredo, TX; sister, Rosario Lopez of Laredo, TX; brother, Manuel Martinez of Dallas, TX; sister, Hilda Flores of Laredo, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Olga Martinez; son, Nick Martinez, Jr.; brother, Jose Luis Martinez; and sister, Socorro Martinez.
Pallbearers will be Charles Moses III, Joe Martinez, Cedric Moses, Caleb Moses, Mario Martinez, and Jose Luis Flores.
Honorary pallbearer will be Briana Martinez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
