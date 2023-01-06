Funeral services for Olna Mae “Meme” Lehman, 89, of Pollok will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Pollok Baptist Church with Brother Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Lehman was born August 10, 1933 in Gilmer, Texas to Golda Jewel (Ellison) and Clarence Echols, and died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Lehman married R.L. Lehman, Jr. on September 5, 1953 in Conroe, Texas. As soon as they were married, he took her to Houston where they went to the movie “Farmer Takes a Wife”. This began a 69 year love story. For the next several years they lived in various places until settling in Pollok in the early 60’s. Mrs. Lehman, alongside her husband, did secretarial work for Lehman’s Pipe & Steel as well as being a homemaker who took great pleasure in cooking lunch every single day for her family and any employees for over 50 years.
She was a dedicated member of Pollok Baptist Church, where for 10 years she took the GA’s to camp and worked with them on Wednesday nights. She also helped them earn money for camp by doing various projects, such as making pizzas and doing car washes among other things. But “Meme’s” favorite thing was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also took time for herself by joining the Lufkin Garden Club and taking art classes.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, R.L. Lehman Jr. of Pollok; son and daughter in law, Harold and Diane Lehman of Pollok; daughter, Donna Lehman-Davis of Pollok; son in law, Dale Shumaker of Pollok; grandchildren and spouses, Holly and Sidney Williams of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Lindsey and Gary Davis of Pollok, Amanda and Grant Martin of Lindale, Andrew and Amanda English of Pollok, Cassie Lehman of Pollok; special family member, Christina Greenville of Pollok; numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers-in-law, Milton Lehman of Houston, Joe Lehman of Huntsville; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Wilma and Don Gaylor of Wichita, Kansas, June Echols of Cedar Creek Lake; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Patsy Lehman and Brenda Shumaker; brother, Elton Echols; sisters, Geneva Stelding, Melba Jean Echols and Lena FayEchols; son-in-law, Paul Davis; in-laws, Reuben and Ester Lehman; sisters in law, Eloise Caskey and Jackie Lehman; and brother-in-law, Travis Lehman.
Pallbearers will be Sidney Williams, Andrew English, Grant Martin, Dale Shumaker, Paul Caskey, and Dwan Coleman.
Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Angelina Manufactured Housing and Lehman’s Pipe and Steel.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of PineCrest Retirement Community.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pollok Baptist Church, P.O. Box 85, Pollok, Texas 75969.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
