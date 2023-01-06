Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Olna Mae “Meme” Lehman

Funeral services for Olna Mae “Meme” Lehman, 89, of Pollok will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Pollok Baptist Church with Brother Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.