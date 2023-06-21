Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Othal Marice (Russell) Lowery

Funeral services for Othal Marice (Russell) Lowery, 95, of Huntington will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Hayland Hardy officiating. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.

