Funeral services for Othal Marice (Russell) Lowery, 95, of Huntington will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Hayland Hardy officiating. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.
Mrs. Lowery was born April 20, 1928 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Velma (Weaver) and Warren Russell, and died Sunday, June 18, 2023 at her residence.
Othal graduated from Diboll High School in the Class of ‘46. She owned and operated a dress shop, La Marices Boutique. She was a charter member, and an active 55 year member, of the Huntington Garden Club. She was a member of the Keep Texas Beautiful Committee, and an ALTRUSA club member. Othal loved to cook, bake, can, grow flowers, herbs, and a “little garden”, and also enjoyed mixing essential oils. Mrs. Lowery was a member of Highway Missionary Baptist Church and was an inspiration to anyone who ever met her.
She was especially proud and supportive of her family built through 64 years of marriage to the love of her life. Her constant mantra to her family even in her final days was “love each other unconditionally”.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Brenda Lowery of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, John Mark and Shelby Lowery, Clarke and Bailee Lowery, Taylor (Lowery) and Taylor Featherston, Austin and Sarah Clark, Leslie (Clark) and Mario de los Santos, Matt and Jada Lowery; great-grandchildren, Elise Lowery, Hallie and Harley Edwards, Seth and Donna Beth Clark, Kenedy Joe Lowery; Paul Clark, father of Austin Clark and Leslie (Clark) de los Santos; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester Lowery; son, Joe Lowery; daughter, Donna Lowery Clark; great-grandson, Kanon Lowery; and brothers, J.D. Russell and Pete Russell.
Pallbearers will be John Mark Lowery, Clarke Lowery, Austin Clark, Matt Lowery, Mario de los Santos and Taylor Featherston.
The family extends special thanks to Bryan Harkness and Lupe Velazquez with Affinity Hospice, and caretakers and friends, Peggy Gilder and DeShea Franks, for their care of Mrs. Lowery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington Garden Club, P.O. Box 1626, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday prior to the service.
