Funeral services for Otis L. Harbuck, 85, of Lufkin will be held Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Bickley officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Harbuck was born January 23, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Lizzie Mae (Burgess) and Arthur Otis Harbuck, and died Monday, June 12, 2023 at his residence.

