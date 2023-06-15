Funeral services for Otis L. Harbuck, 85, of Lufkin will be held Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Bickley officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Harbuck was born January 23, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Lizzie Mae (Burgess) and Arthur Otis Harbuck, and died Monday, June 12, 2023 at his residence.
Otis was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. He loved his country and served most proudly in the United States Army, and then in the Texas Army National Guard, totaling 38 years of devoted service. He was a valued mentor to many soldiers. Otis was passionate about his pea farming and found great joy spending time on his tractor. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed time spent fishing, camping, and dancing.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Lisa Harbuck of Lufkin, Kevin and Jennifer Harbuck of Livingston; grandchildren, Meagan Kirtley of Lufkin, Morgan Allen and husband Mark of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Steven Harbuck and wife Hannah, Jenny Harbuck, all of Lufkin; great-granddaughter, Emberly Kirtley of Lufkin; great-grandson, Hayden Allen of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; special friend, Linda Cryer of Zavalla; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Catherine Harbuck; and sister, JoAnn Rhodes.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Durham, Riley Durham, Corbin Durham, Ben Butler, Andy Jarvis, and Travis Parker.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
