Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Pamela Gail (Harvey) Sprague

Funeral services for our beautiful mama, Pamela Gail (Harvey) Sprague, 73, of Zavalla will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Albert Hensarling officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.

