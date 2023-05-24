Funeral services for our beautiful mama, Pamela Gail (Harvey) Sprague, 73, of Zavalla will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Albert Hensarling officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mrs. Sprague was born April 2, 1950 in San Augustine, Texas to the late Wondale and Sybil Harvey, and died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at The Joseph House in Lufkin.
Pamela graduated from Broaddus High School in 1968 and married the love of her life, Roland Sprague the same year. Mrs. Sprague retired from the USDA after years of service. She was a member of the Concord Missionary Baptist Church and loved spending time with her church family. She loved her family deeply and especially loved keeping up with and spending time with her grands and her furry companion, Max.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharla Oliver and husband Ricky, Kara Andrepont and husband David, all of Zavalla; grandsons, Bryan and Eric Oliver; granddaughter, Kaley Head; great-grandchildren, Eli and Charlotte Oliver; brother, Russell Harvey and wife Toni; sister, Gwen Edwards and husband Troy; and numerous other relatives. Also left to cherish her memory are lifelong friends, Sue Askew Smith, Bonnie Lofton Howard, Sally Dickerson Davis, Julia Lambert Sowell, Dawana Snell McGaughey, Georgia Mott Hunt, Shirley Craig and Linda Steptoe Runnels. The friendship shared between them was unbreakable.
Waiting to see her arrival in heaven was her loving husband, Roland Sprague; parents, Wondale and Sybil Harvey; in-laws, Daisey and C.M. Sprague; brothers-in-law, Stanley and Michael Sprague; and special friend, Carolyn Kingsley Bryant.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Oliver, David Andrepont, Bryan Oliver, Eric Oliver, Russell Harvey, Michael Smith, and Dwan Coleman.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the love and care shown by Hospice in the Pines and The Joseph House during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
