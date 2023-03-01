Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Patricia Ann (Davidson) Landrum, 74, of Lufkin will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kent Childers officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Landrum was born June 24, 1948 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Roy Abner Davidson and Addie Viola (Henry) Davidson, and died Friday, February 24, 2023 at her residence.

