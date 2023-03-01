Funeral services for Patricia Ann (Davidson) Landrum, 74, of Lufkin will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kent Childers officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Landrum was born June 24, 1948 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Roy Abner Davidson and Addie Viola (Henry) Davidson, and died Friday, February 24, 2023 at her residence.
Survivors include her husband Donald Landrum of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Lisa Raines, Ronald Raines, Stephen and Angelica Cole, Cody Landrum; grandchildren, Cara Becerra, Taylor Raines, Jenna Raines, Christian Raines, Sean Raines, Anna Raines, Karen Disman, Emily Cole, Marshall Landrum, Tucker Landrum; great-grandchildren, Cory Becerra, Lola Becerra, Diane Disman, Elijah Disman; brother and sister-in-law, Donald R. and Lillie Davidson; nephew, Donald Davidson, Jr.; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Joseph Davidson.
Pallbearers will be Chris Raines, Sean Raines, Donald Davidson, Jr., Cory Becerra, Daniel Romolo, and David Disman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Landrum and Tucker Landrum.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
