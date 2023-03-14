Patricia Denise (Bentley) Billingsley, of Anahuac, TX, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Windsor Healthcare Residence in Groesbeck, TX.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023,in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. with Brother Richard Williams officiating. Graveside services were held Tuesday afternoon at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.