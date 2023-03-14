Patricia Denise (Bentley) Billingsley, of Anahuac, TX, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Windsor Healthcare Residence in Groesbeck, TX.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023,in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. with Brother Richard Williams officiating. Graveside services were held Tuesday afternoon at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Denise was born November 13, 1942, in San Antonio to William Edmund Bentley and Zelma (Bolinger) Bentley. She attended Cathedral High School and graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, NE in the class of 1964.
She later married Albert Cicero Billingsley on May 31, 1969, in Anahuac. Denise taught middle school Spanish at Anahuac ISD from 1968-1994, and she was also fluent in French since her mother was from France. Denise enjoyed making arts and crafts and reading. She was a devoted member of Anahuac Baptist Church. She was deeply loved by her husband Albert, and had many close friends in the church and the community.
Denise is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Phillippe Bentley; and step-daughter, Sherri Billingsley Horton.
Denise is survived by her husband Albert Billingsley of Groesbeck; stepson, John Albert Billingsley and wife Peggy Plummer Billingsley of Groesbeck; son-in-law, Joe Horton and wife Debra of Diboll; grandchildren, Laura Billingsley Dawley and husband Matthew Dawley of Groesbeck, John Andrew Billingsley of Groesbeck, Bryce Allen Billingsley of Groesbeck, Sarah Billingsley Johnson and husband Jacob Johnson of College Station, Crystal Horton Kilgore and husband Lonnie Kilgore, Kimberley Horton McWhirter, Alan Horton and wife Jasmine Horton, Letha Horton Newton and husband Bradley Newton; great grandchildren, Charleton Kester, Faith Kester, Sadie Johnson, Kaitlyn McWhirter, Ross McWhirter, Tucker McWhirter, Seth Newton, Taylor Newton, and Lucas Newton; and honorary descendants, daughter, Jackie Perkins Hunt and husband Ronnie Hunt of Pasadena, grandchildren, Sandra Lott and husband Eduardo Amaya, Albert Lott and wife Heidi Lott, Jennifer Scott and husband Wayne Scott; great grandchildren, Tyler Tyburczyk, Madison Tyburczyk, Jacob Lott, Savanah Lott, Lindsay Lewis, and Logan Lewis.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation may consider the First Baptist Church of Anahuac (405 Magnolia Ave S, Anahuac, TX 77514) or the Groesbeck Church of Christ (P.O. Box 512, Groesbeck, TX 76642.)
