Patricia Williams

Funeral services for Patricia Harrity Williams, 60, of Arlington will be held Tuesday May 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with D.R. McNaughton officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin.
Patricia Harrity Williams was born on August 21, 1962, in Houston, Texas to the late John Joseph Harrity Jr. and Mary Nell Rooney, and died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Arlington.
Patricia was born and raised in Houston, Texas and attended Westbury High School. She spent summers on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas with friends and family. Patty loved to water-ski and spend time on the lake, as well as going to the beach.
Patty loved Country music and spending time with friends. Patty was a great friend to many, and she loved her friends and family deeply, especially her children, Christopher and Amanda. Patty was known for her impeccable cooking skills, and frequently opened her home up to friends and family, where she would prepare a feast.
Patty used to joke with friends that if she won the lottery, she was going to buy a mansion. Patty got her wish on May 10,2023 when she entered the Kingdom of Heaven.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Ebarb of Lufkin; Daughter Amanda Ebarb of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, John Joseph and Kem Harrity of Richmond, Texas; and niece, Lauren Harrity of Richmond, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be: Christopher Ebarb, Justice Ebarb, Matt Ebarb, Colton Burns, Joe Moffitt and John Harrity
Honorary pallbearers are: Ricky Ebarb, Jay Ebarb and Ann Andrews.
Visitation will be from 1:00pm-2:00 pm. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Shafer Funeral Home.
