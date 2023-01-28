Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Paul Hollingsworth, 78, of Lufkin will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Carroway Funeral Home with Brother Ty Phillips officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

Mr. Hollingsworth was born January 9, 1945 in Camden, Texas to the late Devilla (Cameron) and Lou Oliver Hollingsworth, and died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by his family.