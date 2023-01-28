Funeral services for Paul Hollingsworth, 78, of Lufkin will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Carroway Funeral Home with Brother Ty Phillips officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Hollingsworth was born January 9, 1945 in Camden, Texas to the late Devilla (Cameron) and Lou Oliver Hollingsworth, and died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Hollingsworth was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and worked as a truck driver for Louisiana Pacific and White’s Warehouse. After retirement he worked part-time at Cook’s Saw Shop until his health no longer permitted. Mr. Hollingsworth loved to work on anything — cars, trucks, lawn equipment, or anything else with a motor. He enjoyed raising a garden and loved animals. He loved cutting up and having good times and was always willing to help anyone. He loved and was especially close to his brothers. Mr. Hollingsworth was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church.
He is survived by his brothers, William Hollingsworth of Hudson, Joe Hollingsworth and wife Patricia of Huntington, Billy Hollingsworth of Hudson, and Jerry Hollingsworth of Pollok; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Ann (Vail) Hollingsworth; and brother, Tommy Hollingsworth.
The family extends special appreciation to Affinity Hospice with special thanks to Peyton, Carlee, Donna, and Gina.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter, 6055 S Loop E, Houston, Texas 77087.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the services.
