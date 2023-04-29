Pauline Dominey
Pauline Dominey, 69, of Huntington passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Private graveside services were held in Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery with Brother Byron Smith and Ted Ivy officiating.
Pauline “Polly” Dominey was born July 9, 1953 to Myrtle and Earl Dominey in Lufkin, Texas. She was raised in Huntington with her six siblings and was of the Baptist faith.
Folks living in Huntington between 1953 and 1971 would remember a blonde girl, tall and slender. She would be carrying a book or three. She found joy in learning and was passionate about science. Pauline was so smart. She was always ready for adventure, particularly if it included her sister, Gleena Nerren!
Growing up Pauline was passionate about learning and gifted in science. She graduated salutatorian from Huntington High School in 1971. Pauline furthered her education, graduating from Texas A&M University in 1975 with degrees in both Chemistry and Zoology. Pauline entered Texas A&M at a time few women attended the traditionally all-male school. Her class, 1975, was just the third graduating class to award bachelor’s degrees to female students. Pauline was the first in her family to graduate college, leading the way for her future children and nieces and nephews to follow (particularly at Texas A&M!)
After graduation, Pauline launched her career as a scientist. She worked as a chemist in labs in Texas and New York for companies such as the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, Shell, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon Labs, and Abbott Labs. Pauline’s family is proud of her work as a scientist, particularly her quality control work in a medical laboratory that made surgically implanted lenses for people with vision limitations. This required extreme precision and high quality. Pauline applied her skill, knowledge, conscientiousness, and care to make sure the lenses she worked on met those requirements. While more common today, only a few labs made these lenses in the 1980s.
Pauline was married and became a mother to two children, Jennifer Jones Swan and Brian Jones. Pauline loved her children fiercely. She took them to museums and libraries and encouraged them in their studies. She nourished connection and shared the gift of her children with her family in East Texas, bringing Jennifer and Brian here for holidays and family events. She celebrated her accomplishments of her nieces and nephews and was quick to say, “I love you.” Family was important to Pauline.
Even in her illness, she retained her generosity and care for others. She collected aluminum cans in Huntington for a children’s charity up to the time she entered a nursing home.
Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease ended Pauline’s career as a scientist. Pauline’s family would like to thank those who showed her kindness during this difficult journey. Special thanks to Huntington Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hospice in the Pines, and Ron Nerren for extending such loving care.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward Dominey.
She is survived by her children; grandchild, Bethany Swan; five sisters, Gleena Nerren, Marie Miller, both of Huntington, Patricia Rush, Sherrie McSpadden and Vivian Wright, all of Lufkin; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the McMullen Memorial Library, P.O. Box 849, Huntington, Texas 75949 or Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 would be appreciated.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
