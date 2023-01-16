Peggy Joan (Parish) Morris
Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate. (Proverbs 31:28-31 NIV)
Peggy Joan Parish Morris of Pollok, entered into her eternal reward on January 14, 2023, at the age of 79, surrounded by her family.
She was born to the late Robert Elzie Parish and Verna Lee Jackson Parish on January 22, 1943, in Zavalla, TX. The youngest of six children, she spent the first part of her childhood in Zavalla. After her father's passing in 1950, she along with her mother and other siblings moved to Lufkin. After moving to Lufkin, she became active in Calvary Baptist Church.
She was a graduate of the Lufkin High School Class of 1961.
After high school, she worked for Southwest Investment Company (SIC). It was while she was at work one day, that a man came in to make a payment and with him was his brother. The brother wasted no time asking her out, to eat catfish. This was the first of many meals that the brother provided for her. Peggy and Hubert (Hoody) Morris were married on December 1, 1967. She was truly blessed through this union.
Everyone that knew Peggy knew that she had a big heart, and truly cared for others. Always putting others before herself. There was no stopping her from watching one of her grandchildren play ball. She always loved it when her family was together, playing cards, dominos, or watching the countless ballgames played in the front yard.
Peggy was a wife, a mother, a Mimi, a sister, an aunt, and a friend. Most importantly, she was a follower of Jesus Christ, living her life as best that she could to reflect the love of Christ to others. She was not shy when it came to talking about her faith and church to others. She was a founding member of Solid Rock Family Church in Lufkin.
She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Jason Morris; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert Eugene Morris Sr. and Ruthie Lorene Robertson Morris; sisters, Dorothy Harrison and Betty Price; brother, Robert (Sonny) Parish; brothers-in-law, Robert Jones and Don Manley; and sister-in-law, Mary Parish Duke.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Hoody Morris. Son and daughter-in-love, Brian and Meredith Morris of Center, TX. Daughter and son-in-love, Darla and Brady Simmons of Lufkin, TX. Son, Brad Morris of Lufkin, TX. Grandchildren, Christopher and Holli Simmons of Lufkin, TX, Daren and Kiera Simmons of Fort Worth, TX, Jared and Hailey Simmons of Muncie, IN, Morgan Morris of Nacogdoches, TX, and Jake Morris of Center, TX. Survivors also include her great-grandchildren, Tatum and Tori Simmons of Lufkin, TX. She is also survived by her sisters, Lois Jones of Huntington, TX, Maxine Manley of Lufkin, TX; brothers-in law, Bobby Harrison (considered as a second father by Peggy) of Nacogdoches, TX, Mel Price of Tyler, TX, Kenneth (Red) Duke of Lufkin, TX, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Timber Creek Church in Lufkin with Rev. Richard Owen and Bro. Christopher Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at Pollok Cemetery.
The family will receive guests from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Christopher Simmons, Daren Simmons, Jared Simmons, Jake Morris, granddaughter Morgan Morris, along with Donald Coulter and Rusty Owen.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Solid Rock Family Church and her nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Solid Rock Family Church Building Funds. The church is located at 3476 Hwy 103 W., Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bryan Kee and his team at MD Anderson, and a special thanks to Hospice in the Pines for all their assistance during this time.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.