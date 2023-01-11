Services for Peyton Carl “P.C.” Page, 85, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart and Brother Blackie Cranford officiating. Interment will follow in Manning Cemetery in the Manning Community.
Mr. Page was born October 2, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas. He was the son of the late Lila (Havard) Page and Willis Weldon Page. He passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Page was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and Christian. His family brought him love and joy. He was a friend to all he met, bringing a smile to your face with his quick wit and humor.
Following his time in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, Mr. Page worked 45 years at Lufkin Industries as a Class A Machinist. He also previously owned and operated two Mobil Full Service Fueling Stations located in Lufkin.
He enjoyed listening to classic country music, Elvis, bass fishing, camping and motocross. Later in life, the things that brought him joy were taking care of his furry friend Katie, visits from family and friends, taking naps, watching Gunsmoke, drinking Mountain Dew and eating Pinwheel cookies.
He was affiliated with the International Association of Machinists and the Shirley Creek Bass Club.
Mr. Page is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sarah (Nerren) Page; sons, Stephen Page of Las Vegas, Nevada and Wayne Page and wife Donna of League City; grandchildren, Stephanie Page of Austin, Alex Page of Galveston, and Sarah King and husband James of Liverpool; and great- grandchildren, J.J. and Abby King.
Pallbearers will be Marion Abner, Michael Austin, Colin Crawford, Troy Eakin, James King, Ricky Mullins, Darwin Page, and Kip Stone.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Page, Jimmy Page, Roger Page, and Brent Watkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Manning Cemetery Fund, 556 Buford Road, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
