Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Peyton Carl “P.C.” Page

Services for Peyton Carl “P.C.” Page, 85, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart and Brother Blackie Cranford officiating. Interment will follow in Manning Cemetery in the Manning Community.