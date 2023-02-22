Funeral services for Ralph Eugene Cannon, 55, a lifelong resident of East Texas, will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lamar Denby officiating. Interment will follow at Kitchens Cemetery.
Ralph was born June 11, 1967 in Laredo, Texas. He entered the Kingdom of Heaven to join his Lord and Savior on the morning of February 16, 2023. During his transition to Heaven he was surrounded by his loving family in Longview, Texas.
Ralph had worked as a painter and sandblaster at Partner Industrial since his teenage years and was a hard worker. He had the biggest heart and was crazy about his boys and grandchildren, but none more than his beloved wife, Jeannie. He loved the Lord and would turn to Him often in prayer (usually for someone else).
Ralph was an exceptional hog hunter and wouldn’t have been able to do it without his dog, Bocephus. He loved country music, singing and dancing.
He had tons of friends who loved and adored him, and he never met a stranger. He was known for handing out Case pocketknives to people who helped him. Ralph wasn’t a complicated man. His simplicity gave him a lot of joy. He told stories — long stories — that showed his true imagination at work. He was the oldest, so he was a role model for the family. Ralph was a fighter to the very end.
Surviving him and left to cherish the many wonderful memories and to keep his memory alive are his beautiful wife, Jeannie (Allen) Cannon; sons and daughters-in-law, Chance and Haley Sanchez and Jonathan and Wendy Sanchez; grandchildren, Makayla Sanchez, Natalie Sanchez, Johnathan “JJ” Sanchez, and Mila Sanchez; mother, Sylvia (Espinoza) Smith; father, Jerry Cannon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael Cannon, Jaime and Cindy Cannon, Jeffery and Caprice Cannon, and Caleb and Jasmine Cannon; nieces, Nikki Cannon, Haleigh Mendiola, Cassie Jackman, and Allana Cannon; nephews, Tyler Cannon, Kyle Cannon, Janson Jackman and Jeremy Jackman; stepdaughters, Jamie Gee and Gentry Rowe; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, George and Francisca Espinoza and Ralph and Beatrice Cannon.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Cannon, Jaime Cannon, Johnathan Sanchez, Chance Sanchez, Woody Smith, and Matt Vines.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Holland, Randy Morvant, Chris Comeaux, Kyle Askew, Archie Conner, Tyler Cannon, and Kyle Cannon.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at the funeral home.
