Ralph Fair
Funeral services for Ralph Fair, 89, of Lufkin were held Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Angelina Church of Christ with Scout Betz and Doyle Bruce officiating. Interment followed in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
He was born January 17, 1933 in Gordo, Alabama, the son of the late Ivy (Geer) and Ward Fair. He died Friday, January 13, 2023 in a Longview hospital.
Mr. Fair was a retired Civil Engineer for the U.S. Forest Service with 32 years of service. His career helped to grow his love of the outdoors and nature. He served his country in the United States Army and had lived in Lufkin most of his life.
Ralph was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He always put his family and God first. For more than 50 years, he served as an elder in the Church of Christ. He helped establish and served with the Angelina Church of Christ up to his death.
Ralph was a kind and caring person who left a lasting impression on everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Lewis Fair, Jr. and Kay of Winston, Georgia, Greg Fair and Cindy of Lufkin, and Kristie Smith and Kerwin of Lufkin; grandchildren, Anna Mills, Alex Fair, Benjamin Fair, Joshua Fair, Daniel Fair, and Kyle Smith; great grandchildren, Everett, Boyd, Millie, Ezra, Elodie, Cooper, Parker, Maclynn, Hunter, Anna Beth, and Ivy; brothers, Mack Fair and Roy Fair, both of Gordo, Alabama; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mr. Fair was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Burnett Fair in 2009; wife, Gladys Meadows Fair in 2020; grandson, Keith Smith; brother, Leon Fair; and daughter, Kathy Fair.
Pallbearers were grandsons: Ben, Joshua, Kyle, Daniel, Alex, and Jesse Herrera.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the India Ministry through Angelina Church of Christ, 2213 Tulane Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
