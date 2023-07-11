Funeral services for Ray Johnson, 79, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elwyn M. Gipson Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Kevin Poage officiating. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mr. Johnson was born on October 31, 1943, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to the late Arvil Theodore Johnson and Vergie Mae Caples Johnson, and died Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Lufkin.
Mr. Johnson was a member of Clawson Assembly of God Church. He graduated from Central High School and enjoyed playing basketball while in school. Mr. Johnson was an avid fisherman. In his free time, he liked to camp. He loved anything to do with automobiles. Mr. Johnson loved his family and his wife, she was his beautiful bride. He was a master plumber who enjoyed his work very much.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy Johnson of Lufkin TX; son and daughter-in-law, Mickey and Tracie Johnson of Wells TX; son and daughter-in-law, Kelly Hyde and Shalana of Lufkin TX; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Audra Strickland of Pollok TX; granddaughter and husband, Brooke and Brandon Linville of Pollok TX; granddaughter, Blyss Johnson of Wells TX; grandson, Weston Hyde of Lufkin TX; grandson, Hayden Hyde of Lufkin TX; granddaughter and husband, Eva and James Lebel of Pollok TX; granddaughter, Shelbie Goodwin of Gladewater TX; granddaughter, Kameryn Strickland of Pollok TX; granddaughter and husband, Destiney and Bryce Johnson of Pollok TX; great-grandson, Bryar Linville of Pollok TX; and numerous nieces and nephews, other family and close friends along with an extended work family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Michael Johnson, and sister, Linda Davidson.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Johnson, Kelly Hyde, Kevin Strickland, Weston Hyde, Hayden Hyde, and Bryce Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bro. Clayton McClendon and Jerry Waller.
Special memorials may be made to Clawson Assembly of God Church, 5569 US-69, Pollok TX 75969.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Elwyn M. Gipson Chapel in Lufkin.
