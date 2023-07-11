shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Ray Johnson, 79, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elwyn M. Gipson Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Kevin Poage officiating. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.

Mr. Johnson was born on October 31, 1943, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to the late Arvil Theodore Johnson and Vergie Mae Caples Johnson, and died Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Lufkin.