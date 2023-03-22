Raymond Gene Tomez Jr.
Ray T was born November 29, 1966, in Lufkin, Texas, to Raymond and Margie Tomez. Ray entered the arms of Jesus on March 17, 2023. He was welcomed with open arms, first by his beloved mother and then by God. We know he was welcomed home with a well-done, good, and faithful servant. His family and loved ones will celebrate his life on Saturday, March 25th, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer funeral home. The visitation will be Friday, March 24th, from 6 to 8 p.m. Ray’s wishes were to be cremated. Ray fell in love with horses at a young age; he spent many days with his dad and uncles riding, training, and hanging out. Ray had a true talent when it came to horses. His sweetheart called him the horse whisper; he referred to himself as an equine podiatrist. Ray was self-employed for 30-plus years as a professional Farrier, although he never saw it as a job. He loved being outdoors and meeting new people; if you truly knew Ray, you knew he loved talking. He never met a stranger. When he was not training or shoeing horses, he was on his mower, keeping his yard and his father-in-law’s yard immaculate. Ray also, in his free time, loved to hunt for bigfoot. He and Jana went on many adventures looking for him. Unfortunately, Ray never found him. Jana asked what they were going to do if they found him. Ray told her all I got to do was outrun you. Ray loved to pick and laugh; he lived life to the fullest and faced every trial positively. His favorite saying was I don’t have to. I get to. He never took one day for granted. He loved big, and those closest to him knew he loved them. You never had to wonder how he felt about you. Ray loved and served God in every aspect of his life. His love and faith shined through everything he did. His faith never wavered, no matter what he had to face. Ray grew up with his sidekick and sister, Traci McClure of Diboll. He loved Pee Wee unconditionally, even when she hit him in the head with spoons. She thought she could do everything her big bubba could do, from bikes to horses to riding motorcycles. If Ray did it, she had to do it too. They were inseparable. Ray’s older brother Terry Glenn of Denton, had a special place in Ray’s heart, and he cherished the time they had spent together in recent years. He never did get the chance to steal that gas from Melva or get his coke and slim Jim. Ray met the love of his life back in high school, one of his best friends’ sisters. However, it was not time for them to be together in God’s plan or in his best friend’s plan either. Friendship meant something back then, so if your friend said that’s my sister. She is off-limits. You respected that. Ray and Jana’s paths crossed many times during their early years. Remember, it is all in God’s time, not ours. First, He needed to meet the next love of his life in December 1986. He did just that when his baby cakes Jessica
