Mass of Christian Burial for Remedios Jacobo, 73, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Luis Pena officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Jacobo was born August 1, 1949 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Calixta and Casildo Jacobo, and died Sunday, January 8, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mr. Jacobo was raised in Mexico where he worked on farms all over Mexico. He came to America and dedicated his life to the lumber industry. He loved to fish, garden, and raise animals. He loved his family, children and grandchildren. Mr. Jacobo was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Estela Jacobo; children and spouses, Nabor Jacobo, Humberto and Sylvia Jacobo, Gaston and Claudia Jacobo, Erica and Marvin Colindres; grandchildren, Humberto Jacobo, Jr., Diego Jacobo, Valeria Jacobo, Saul Jacobo, Reyna Jacobo, Victoria Jacobo, Isaiah Jacobo, Xenia Jacobo, Alessandro Colindres, Erick Colindres, Danilo Colindres, and Iliana Colindres; siblings, Nemecio Jacobo, Maria Barbosa, Margarito Jacobo, Theodora Jacobo, Teresa Santoyo, and Marino Jacobo; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Rosita Linda Jacobo; two sisters; and two brothers.
Pallbearers will be Nabor Jacobo, Humberto Jacobo, Gaston Jacobo, Armando Jacobo, Nemecio Jacobo, Jr., Juan Ramos, Jose Luis Santoyo, and Mario Jacobo.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
