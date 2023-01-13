Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Remedios Jacobo

Mass of Christian Burial for Remedios Jacobo, 73, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Luis Pena officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.