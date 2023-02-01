Funeral services for John Fluth, 68, will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the chapel at Gipson Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Newton officiating. Rev. Fluth was born May 19, 1954, in Beeville, Texas, to the late Rev. John Fluth, and Elouise Perdue Fluth. He died January 26, 2023, in Lufkin, Texas.
After earning a Master’s of Divinity from Southern Methodist University, Rev. Fluth was a United Methodist Pastor and Elder. He served for 18 years as a pastor of churches in Lewisville, Ozona, Pearsall, Brownsville, and Del Rio. He was also a volunteer chaplain for the Department of Public Safety.
Before being called into the ministry, Rev. Fluth earned a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University. He worked in the education field as a public school teacher for a short time, then worked for the State of Texas, and also worked in Alexandria, Virginia with an appointment to the U.S. Federal government.
As a member of Mensa, John was a life-long learner and had various interests. He was the leader of three different Masonic Lodges and three different Order of the Eastern Stars. With a hobby of genealogy, he was a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas and a member of Texas First Families. As a teenager he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and then devoted many hours to the Boy Scouts of America in various capacities. John was very active in every town he resided and received various awards for his service to each community, honors that included carrying the torch for the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996.
He is survived by his wife, Martye Fluth of Lufkin; sons, Craig Fluth of Lufkin, Kent and wife, Addie Fluth of Pearsall, Texas, and Chad Fluth of San Antonio, Texas; and sister, Janet Fluth of Aurora, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.
