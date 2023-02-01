Gipson square 0413

Rev. John Fluth

Funeral services for John Fluth, 68, will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the chapel at Gipson Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Newton officiating. Rev. Fluth was born May 19, 1954, in Beeville, Texas, to the late Rev. John Fluth, and Elouise Perdue Fluth. He died January 26, 2023, in Lufkin, Texas.