Funeral services for Reverend William John “Bill” McCall, 90, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Herty Baptist Church with Brother Charles M. Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Reverend William John “Bill” McCall came into this world January 4, 1933 with the Lord calling him home Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Bill was called to the ministry at an early age and graduated with a Masters in Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in May 1957. He then returned to Lufkin to marry the love of his life and wife for 64 years, Lillie Fae Gay. With Lillie by his side they began their ministry at Midway Baptist Church, followed by 4 1/2 years as pastor to Winthrop Harbor Baptist Church in Illinois. They then returned to Lufkin to serve multiple ministries to the surrounding area churches for over 40 years. While others had hobbies, his passion in life was witnessing and showing God’s love to all, and leading others to Christ. He enjoyed fellowship and never met a piece of pie he didn’t like.
The loved ones left behind are his wife, Lillie McCall; sons, William “Billy” McCall and wife Paula, John McCall, Matt McCall and wife Melissa, and daughter, Belinda McCall. His legacy also includes his grandchildren, Duke McCall and wife Heather, Mitch McCall and wife Whitney, Louis McCall and Chris Reed. Great-grandchildren include Alyssa Holcomb, Logan Holcomb, Hunter McCall, Ryan McCall, Walker McCall, and Madi McCall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Corrine (Burgess) and Leo John McCall; and grandchildren, Joshua Reed and Autumn McCall Holcomb.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Herty Baptist Church.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
