Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Richard Compton Rainwater

Funeral services for Richard Compton Rainwater, 79, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m., with a reception following.

