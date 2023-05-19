Funeral services for Richard Compton Rainwater, 79, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m., with a reception following.
On a bright and sunny morning of November 22,1943 in Vernon, Texas, a beautiful baby boy was born to Compton and Daisy Rainwater of Oklaunion. In December of that same year, Richard portrayed Baby Jesus in the church Christmas program and smiled the entire time. On the family farm he was milking cows at the age of 5, at which time he was asked if he wanted to start to school in Oklaunion, and he thought it would get him off the farm...but not so as he continued helping throughout his school years. Graduating as an Oklaunion Cardinal and a standout athlete, he continued his education at North Texas University and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Jay Gribble, Nobel Haden, Norm Sowell, Charlie Noack, Jerry Judd, Joe DelPeso and Charlie Kidwell became some of his lifelong friends formed during these years.
After college, Richard and Nobel decided to join the Marines, and they graduated as Sergeants from Camp Pendleton, remaining in the reserves for 6 years. After several business adventures, Richard found his employment niche at Western Geophysical in Houston where he circled the globe three times, working in countries such as Africa, Norway, Australia, Japan, and the Middle East. After 25 years, he returned to Houston where he met Jo Ann Hendrick at Second Baptist Church and married in October 1992 at Lake Tahoe, surrounded by family and friends. Shortly thereafter, both retired to Diboll, Texas, JoAnn’s home town, and moved to Lufkin in 2018. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lufkin and active in several Bible study groups, as well as being involved in civic activities in Houston and Lufkin.
Richard is survived by his wife, JoAnn; sister, Jane Rainwater Wilson of Chandler; nieces, Glynda Ruiz of San Marcos, Melynda Merrifield (Earl) of Lindale; nephew, James C. “Jaime” Rainwater and wife Donna of Van; nieces, Stacy Rainwater Hall of Abilene and Michele Rainwater Anderson of Houston; and special friend, Brit Lohman of Houston. Other survivors include 12 great nieces and nephews and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
Although Richard had no children, he considered all of his nieces and nephews as his own.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Carroll Rainwater; niece, Brynda Long; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joe Bob and Annie Laurie Hendrick; and sister-in-law Betty Hendrick.
The family would especially like to thank all of Richard’s dear friends for their friendship to him over the years, and the prayers, visits, cards, flowers and food during this time of loss.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Mosaic Center, P.O. Box 154225, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E. Bremond, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
