Robert “Bob” Hartenbach, 80, of Lufkin died Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in a local hospice facility. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Hartenbach was born March 30, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Gertrude (Muckerman) and Marion Hartenbach. He went to Western Military Academy and Ladue High School, and attended college at Kemper Military Academy. Mr. Hartenbach retired from AT&T and World Com Telecommunications following 37 years as a national account manager.
He was a loving husband, father, Pawpaw and uncle. He was an avid golfer and loved camping. Mr. Hartenbach was a member of Sand Prairie Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Beverly (Jackson) Hartenbach of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Betsy Hartenbach of Fate; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and David Mikeal of Lufkin; grandsons, Austin Mikeal, Zach Mikeal, both of Lufkin, and Cameron Hartenbach of Fate; sisters-in-law, Brenda Hayes of Granite City, Illinois and Betty Yandell of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy Powers; and parents-in-law, John and Edna Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Neches Pines Golf Course in Diboll and a bench will be placed in Bob’s memory.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
