Robert Charles Breitung, 82, of Huntington, Texas, passed away on May 25, 2023. He was born on June 15, 1940, in Queens, New York, to Ludwig Breitung and Helen Schroder Breitung. Robert was a man of many words and loved everyone, even the unlovable. He was a Godly man and loved the Lord. Robert was a TRUE Gemini! He had a beautiful voice and sang in the barbershop quartet for many years. He loved sailing, woodworking, gardening, and was an avid reader. He was also a history buff and loved all the old historical movies.
Robert served in the United States Navy from November 16, 1960, to May 17, 1962. He was a true patriot, and his service to our country will always be remembered.
Robert was a member of the Highway Missionary Baptist Church, where he worshipped. He will be missed by many, especially his family and friends, and leaves us with a hole in our hearts. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Juaneene Breitung; his daughter Pam Pike and her husband, John Pike; his son, George M Brooks III (Trey); his grandchildren Makayla Juaneene Pike, Ashley Michelle Pike Bumstead, her husband Colt, Joshua Kyle Pike, and his wife, Melissa; his great-grandchildren Caleb Brian Bumstead, Kason Kyle Pike, Kelton Kobie Pike, Abigail Lynn Bumstead, Kienon Keith Pike; and special family friends Chuck and LaTisha Salter.
In honor of Robert, we acknowledge his son Robert Charles Breitung, Jr. (Rob), and his family. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Ludwig Breitung, his mother, Helen Schroder Breitung, his brother James P. Breitung (Jim), and his brother Ernest Breitung (Ernie).
A memorial service is planned for June 17, 2023, at 11:00 am. Services will be held at Highway Missionary Baptist Church, Huntington, Texas. Robert’s love for his country, family, and friends will always be remembered.
