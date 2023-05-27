Robert Charles Breitung, 82, of Huntington, Texas, passed away on May 25, 2023. He was born on June 15, 1940, in Queens, New York, to Ludwig Breitung and Helen Schroder Breitung. Robert was a man of many words and loved everyone, even the unlovable. He was a Godly man and loved the Lord. Robert was a TRUE Gemini! He had a beautiful voice and sang in the barbershop quartet for many years. He loved sailing, woodworking, gardening, and was an avid reader. He was also a history buff and loved all the old historical movies.

Robert served in the United States Navy from November 16, 1960, to May 17, 1962. He was a true patriot, and his service to our country will always be remembered.

