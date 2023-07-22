Robert S. (Bob) Singleton

A private celebration of life for Robert S. Singleton, 81, of Lufkin (Pollok), Texas will be held at a later date with close friends and family in attendance.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Robert (Bob) Singleton was born April 15, 1942 in Houston, Texas to the late Lisetta Elizabeth (Buche’) and Frederick Palmer Singleton, and went to be with Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on July 16, 2023, while surrounded by his loving wife, daughters and family.
Mr. Singleton resided in Pollok, Texas for many years and retired from the Texas State Highway Department and was a welder by trade.
He also served in the United States Army National Guard and was a Master Mason of Good Standing of the Anson Jones #1416 Masonic Lodge in Friendswood, Texas for 50+ Years. Papa loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them along with hunting, fishing and many other hobbies.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, GayNell (Basham) Singleton of Pollok; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheryl & Anthony Doyle; Ana & Camilo Contreras; Heather & Juan Zuñiga, all of Pollok; grandchildren, Cody W. Doyle of Houston, formerly of Pollok; Isabel, Nicolas, Christian & Ana Sofia Contreras; Keyla & Gabriel Contreras, JoAna & Alayna Garcia, Benjamin & Gideon Zuñiga, all of Pollok; sister & brother-in-law Johanna & Vernon East of Wharton; brother and sister-in-law Lawrence & Hazel Singleton of Camden, Arkansas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; sister, Maureen Morphew; and nephew Mark Singleton.
‘‘Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.’’
