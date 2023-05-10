Rocky Joe Thompson
Funeral services for Rocky Joe Thompson, 77, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Wilke officiating.
Rocky was born October 9, 1945 in Lamesa, Texas to the late Nelma (Robertson) and JD Thompson, and went to be with the Lord Monday, May 8, 2023. He was in Hospice in the Pines Inpatient Unit.
Rocky was a graduate of Lufkin High School in 1964. He was a member of the 1963 State Championship baseball team, graduated from Kilgore Junior College, and was a member of the Texas A&M Class of 1969. He was inducted into the Texas A&M Letterman’s Association as he lettered in baseball, basketball and football. His record of most consecutive games pitched had not been broken when the Southwest Conference was retired.
Rocky was a State Trooper for 10 years and following that he sold cars, forklifts and was a Purchasing Agent for Maddux Building Materials for a number of years.
He loved being a member of Carpenter’s Way Church, loved his community and his family, and he cherished every one of the many friends he had.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Netha Thompson of Lufkin; son, Jason Burton of Lufkin; daughter, Alana Eppink and husband Tyson of Huntsville; grandchildren, Mallory Harris and husband Jay, Kylee Burton, Kenzee Burton, Tanner Eppink, Archer Eppink; great-grandchild, Idalia Harris; and numerous other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Kay Bellamy and Karen Metteauer.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Lufkin High School Baseball State Championship Team of 1963, several of which will be in attendance.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the service, along with a reception following the service in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
