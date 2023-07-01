Funeral services for Rodney Eugene Roebuck, 58, of Zavalla will be held Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Larry Innerarity officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Rodney was born March 10, 1965 in Lufkin, Texas and went to his heavenly home Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. from his residence.
Rodney was a lifelong member of East Texas. He played tennis for Lufkin High School and graduated with the Class of ‘83. He loved sports of any kind and was an avid fan of the Texas Longhorns!! He loved watching his family play any sport, his nieces, nephews and cousins. Rodney never had a frown upon his face, no matter the situation he was in, no matter the hurt he was feeling or how sick he was — he was happy!! He was an employee at Goodwill in Lufkin for over 20 years and hardly ever missed a day of work. He loved it and pretty much ran the place.
Survivors include his dad and stepmother, Vernice and Oneta Roebuck; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and David Turner; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Shanna Roebuck; sister and brother-in-law, Courtney and Richard Havard; extended family, Jerry and Gwenda Hamilton, Doug Hamilton, Janice (he loved her sugar cookies); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The lights of Rodney’s life were his nieces and nephews, Brad Napier, Chelsea Roebuck, Wesley Herring, Blake Herring, Bryce Mann, Hunter Mann, Lexi Napier, and Chloe Napier. He spoiled them like crazy and they loved their Uncle Rodney. When God may Rodney, he broke the mold, that’s for sure. We will surely miss him but have comfort in knowing we will see him again.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Faye Roebuck; paternal grandparents, Vernon and Claire Roebuck; maternal grandparents, Ernest “Pop” and Emily Alice Harkness; and uncles, Hubert Roebuck and Steve Rye.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Mann, Hunter Mann, Richard Havard, David Turner, Kyle Roebuck, and Brad Napier.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Bennitia with Geneva Hospice for all of her love and care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
