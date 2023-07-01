Carroway hunt square

Funeral services for Rodney Eugene Roebuck, 58, of Zavalla will be held Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Larry Innerarity officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.

Rodney was born March 10, 1965 in Lufkin, Texas and went to his heavenly home Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. from his residence.