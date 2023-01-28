Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Roger Dale Grimes, 65, of Lufkin passed away suddenly on January 26, 2023. The loss was unexpected, leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened. He will truly be missed in many ways by many people.

Roger was born July 30, 1957 in Nacogdoches County to the late Cora Lanell (McCauley) and Herman Roger Grimes. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. While stationed in the Philippines, he met and married his spouse Leda (Smokey) Grimes. After an honorable discharge in 1978, they came home to Lufkin and he started his career at the Paper Mill, which continued for 20 years. Later, he changed careers to law enforcement to serve his local community by working for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department until retirement. Roger was an active member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. for many years.

