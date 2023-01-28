Roger Dale Grimes, 65, of Lufkin passed away suddenly on January 26, 2023. The loss was unexpected, leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened. He will truly be missed in many ways by many people.
Roger was born July 30, 1957 in Nacogdoches County to the late Cora Lanell (McCauley) and Herman Roger Grimes. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. While stationed in the Philippines, he met and married his spouse Leda (Smokey) Grimes. After an honorable discharge in 1978, they came home to Lufkin and he started his career at the Paper Mill, which continued for 20 years. Later, he changed careers to law enforcement to serve his local community by working for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department until retirement. Roger was an active member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. for many years.
Roger’s greatest accomplishment and joy was being a loving and dedicated father to his only child, Justin. Roger was Justin’s biggest fan in any activity they were involved in. From hitting fly balls, to kicking soccer balls, or driving to Taekwondo tournaments, Roger could always be found in the stands supporting his son.
Through the years, Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching westerns, playing spades, and making friends wherever he went. Roger never met a stranger and found great purpose sharing his joys and stories with those around him. He had a great gift of making everyone feel like family. He constantly made it a point to check in on people and was always a source of laughter. His family and friends would best describe him as loving, caring, warm, and quite the jokester. But most importantly, he will be missed more than any words can express.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Ashley of Lufkin; grandson, Luka Grimes of Lufkin; mother of his son, Leda Grimes (Filippi) of Houston; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Lori Grimes of Pasadena and Joey and Misty Rhodes of Bishop; nieces and nephews, Miranda Hightower, Tony Grimes, Melissa Sanderson, Michael Grimes, Abigail Rhodes, Patrick Rhodes, and Riley Rhodes; cousins, James McCauley, Mark Tilley, and Bubba Tote; and a number of great-nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lanell, Herman, and J.B. Rhodes.
Pallbearers will be Randy Grimes, Joey Rhodes, Tony Grimes, Jeff Ward, Tommy Minshew, Eddie Aguilar, and Cesar Aguilar.
The family extends sincere thanks to the staffs of Pineywoods Home Health and Visiting Angels for their amazing care of Roger the last couple of years.
Funeral services for Roger Grimes will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church in Lufkin with Brother Kent Childers officiating, with Masonic rites under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge # 669 A.F. & A.M. and with military honors to follow. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to K9s For Warriors on their website: www.k9sforwarriors.org. This organization provides highly-trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from mental illness, with the majority of dogs coming from rescue shelters.
