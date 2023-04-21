Funeral services for Ronnie Lee Flournoy, 74, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother William Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Ronnie passed away surrounded by his family in a Houston hospital Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born December 24, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas to Brady and Vernell (Crain) Flournoy. He graduated from Lufkin High School in 1967. He attended Sam Houston State University then SFA where he graduated with a BA in Music in 1972. On May 28, 1976 Ronnie married Sharon (Stanley) McNemar in Lufkin, Texas. They were married for 47 years.
Ronnie owned and operated Flournoy Automotive and Air Conditioning Repair in Lufkin from 1975 until his retirement in 2015. His customers regarded him as a knowledgeable and trusted tradesman. He was an accomplished outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family in all forms of these activities. He was generous with his time and expertise in teaching others his hard-won skills.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Sharon Flournoy of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Cecilia Flournoy of Diboll; niece, Janie and husband William Carroll of Carthage; nephew, William and wife Jamie Flournoy of Diboll; great-nieces, Kaylen and husband Brenton Humphries, Katie Thomas, AbbieAnn, AddieMay and AmmieLee Flournoy; special cousins, Joyce Crain, Kim and Gwen Reynolds, Michelle and husband Cody Scott, Forest Reynolds, and Isabelle Scott; one great-great-nephew; wonderful neighbors; and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Flournoy; and beloved cousin, David Crain.
Pallbearers will be Kim Reynolds, Cody Scott, Jeremy Pruitt, Bill Jones, Doug Baldree and Steve Adams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Delbert Parrott, Buel Puryear, Brad Cleary and Lyle Witherell.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
