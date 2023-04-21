Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Ronnie Lee Flournoy

Funeral services for Ronnie Lee Flournoy, 74, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother William Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Tags

Recommended for you