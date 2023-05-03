Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Ronnie Pat Durham, 84, of Lufkin passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at PineCrest Retirement Community. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles M. Roberts and Jeff Headrick officiating. Interment will follow in Berry Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Mr. Durham was born on March 16, 1939, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Agnes (Handley) and Angus Pat Durham. He was a 1957 graduate of Lufkin High School where he was successful in many sports. Always having a leadership quality about him, he excelled as the Lufkin Panther quarterback in football, point guard in basketball, shortstop in baseball, and a sprinter in track, running the 100-yard dash in 10 seconds flat.