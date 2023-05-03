Ronnie Pat Durham, 84, of Lufkin passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at PineCrest Retirement Community. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles M. Roberts and Jeff Headrick officiating. Interment will follow in Berry Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Mr. Durham was born on March 16, 1939, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Agnes (Handley) and Angus Pat Durham. He was a 1957 graduate of Lufkin High School where he was successful in many sports. Always having a leadership quality about him, he excelled as the Lufkin Panther quarterback in football, point guard in basketball, shortstop in baseball, and a sprinter in track, running the 100-yard dash in 10 seconds flat.
His athletic success led him into the field of coaching where he had a tremendous career that began with his first job at Redland ISD. From there, he led many teams to great seasons and had a remarkable impact on the lives of both young men and women in the world of high school athletics.
Highlights from his time as “Coach” include leading his hometown Lufkin Panther basketball team to a district championship in 1967-1968, and a seven-year run at Hudson ISD from 1973-1980 where he coached the boys basketball team for all seven years as well as the girls basketball team for two years. He won many games and district titles with both groups.
In another impressive run at Apple Springs High School from 1982-1988, his football and basketball teams made many appearances in the regional playoffs. At Cushing ISD in the mid-‘90s, he led the football team to its first 8-win season in program history along with a playoff appearance. He also led the baseball team to two regional playoff appearances.
His greatest run started in 1988 at Oakwood High School where he had an unforgettable series of football and basketball wins with his 1991 Oakwood Panther football team playing in the state championship, and in 2003, he also led the Panther basketball team to the state championship game.
He was always a coach that demanded his players give their very best, and he got the absolute best out of every team he coached. He lived and breathed sports, even to the point of building basketball courts for his granddaughters to practice on at home.
Ronnie loved his family — his wife, children, and especially his four granddaughters. As “Paw” he was one of their most devoted supporters and earnest champions. He took great pride in watching them succeed, and in anything they pursued, from playing sports to dancing, he was always a loyal fan.
Ronnie was also a man of faith. He loved the Lord and was committed to serving in his church each week as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved God’s word and studied it faithfully. Toward the end of his life, he recited the following verse many times: “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” — Romans 10:13. Ronnie was definitely a “whosoever”, and he sought for those he encountered on this side of eternity to share in this identity.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patsy (York) Durham of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Giff and Julie Durham of Lufkin, Bradley and Amy Durham of Nacogdoches; daughter and son-in-law, Juli and David Jones of Tyler; granddaughters, Brylie Durham, Katy Durham, Emily Durham, and Alli Durham; sister, Mary Lynn Baxter of Lufkin, and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Leonard Baxter.
Pallbearers are Jerry Merriman, Benny Boykin, Wayne Durham, Jim Bradley, Scott Triebes, Ronny Redd, and Jerry Baldridge.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of PineCrest Retirement Community for their excellent care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Herty Baptist Church, 2914 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
