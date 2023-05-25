Funeral services for Ruby Corinne Phillips Collins, 86, of Huntington will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Keith Woolf and Brother Randall Evett officiating. Interment will follow in the Carrell Cemetery.
Mrs. Collins was born May 12, 1937 in Chireno, Texas to the late Nonnie Mae (Foreman) and Joshua Phillips, and died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Collins resided in Huntington most of her life. She loved the Lord, flowers and birds, enjoyed playing 42 with her sisters, and made the best chicken and dumplings. Mrs. Collins was a 50+ years member of Ozias Missionary Baptist Church and served as church treasurer for over 40 years. She dedicated her life to her grandchildren. She was counting the days to be reunited with her husband Tom.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Dennis and Cynthia Collins of Lufkin, Charlotte and Joe Sheddan, Ramona Hanna, Larry and Beverly Collins, all of Huntington, and Jason and Rachel Collins of Zavalla; grandchildren and spouses, Joe Sheddan, Jr., Jaclyn and Todd Hutson, Keisha Collins, Sonia and Jared Reneau, Raela and Tyler Dhone, Hallie Hanna, Caleb and Alyssa Collins, Blake and Kayla Collins, Wesley and Tessa McNeely, Marshall Fredieu, Jason and Raquel Carrell, Ethan Collins, and Hannah Collins; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nora Dean Holloway of San Augustine, Willean Conte of New York, Lucille Burnett of Huntington, and Ethel Simms of Lufkin; special friends, Belva Hanna, Barbara Perkins, and the ladies of Ozias; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Tom Collins; grandson, Hunter Carrell; brother, Homer Phillips; and sister, Pauline Spinks.
Pallbearers will be Joe Sheddan, Jr., Caleb Collins, Blake Collins, Jared Reneau, Wesley McNeely, Jason Carrell, Ethan Collins, and Todd Hutson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Fredieu and Tyler Dhone.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ozias Missionary Baptist Church, 257 Ozias Road, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
