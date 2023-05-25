Funeral services for Ruby Corinne Phillips Collins, 86, of Huntington will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Keith Woolf and Brother Randall Evett officiating. Interment will follow in the Carrell Cemetery.

Mrs. Collins was born May 12, 1937 in Chireno, Texas to the late Nonnie Mae (Foreman) and Joshua Phillips, and died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her residence.

