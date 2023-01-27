Memorial services for Sara Beth (Moore) Teutsch, 79, of Lufkin will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church with Reverend Steve Killam officiating. A reception will follow. Private graveside services will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Teutsch was born July 28, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Margaret (Farrow) and Tom Moore, and died Monday, January 23, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Austin.
Sara Beth graduated from high school in 1961 where she was homecoming queen and a member of student council. After a year at TCU, she returned home to marry her high school sweetheart Charles Teutsch. She was a lifelong member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church, where she and Charles were married and were the first couple married in the new sanctuary. They were active in their Sunday school class and brought up their children Shannon, Clinton, and Stuart in the church. Sara Beth also volunteered with the Lufkin Service League and headed ADAC at one time. In her remaining years after her husband died, she enjoyed visits from children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Randy Anderson of Round Rock; sons and daughter-in-law, Clint and Cherri Teutsch and Stuart and Krista Teutsch, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Clayton Teutsch, Carianne and Zack Smith, Carolanne and Blake Nerren, Calianne and Warren McKenney, Korbin Teutsch, and Kaybree Smith; great-grandchildren, Georgia Kate McKenney, Caleb Smith, Jacob Smith, Isabella Smith, Warner Nerren, and Natalie Nerren; sister-in-law, Nancy Moore of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles E. Teutsch; and brother, Thomas Moore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
