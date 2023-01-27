Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Sara Beth (Moore) Teutsch

Memorial services for Sara Beth (Moore) Teutsch, 79, of Lufkin will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church with Reverend Steve Killam officiating. A reception will follow. Private graveside services will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

