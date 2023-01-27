Funeral services for Sara (Wagner) Platt, 77, of Huntington will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Joe Ragan officiating. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery.
Mrs. Platt was born January 20, 1946 in Dallas, Texas to the late Jane (Adams) and Otto James Wagner, and died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in a local nursing home.
Formerly of Dallas, Mrs. Platt had resided in Huntington for 28 years. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Medical City Dallas Hospital for 30 years. She was a member of Central Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband, Elbert Ray Platt; stepdaughters, Dedra Allen and husband Matthew and DeShea Franks; granddaughters, Rhaeann Ackley and husband Joshua, and Courtney Franks; grandson, Christopher Allen and wife Katie; great-grandchildren, Elijah Ackley, Evan Ackley, and Courtlynn Franks; sister-in-law, Patricia Wagner; nephews, Jarrod Wagner and wife Christie, and Russell Wagner and wife Lisa; nieces, Paige Muniz and husband Derald, and Leslie Schmidt and husband Randall; great-nieces and great-nephews, Shane Wagner, Zachary Schmidt, Lauren Schmidt, and Megan Holmes and husband Kyle; great-great-nieces, Kylie Holmes and Lilly Holmes; great-great-nephew, Gunner Holmes and cousin, Patricia Bunch and husband Jerry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jane and Otto Wagner; brother, James “Jimmy” Wagner; uncles, William Wagner, Julius Wagner, Paul Adams, and Jeff Adams; aunt, Nancy Foster; and cousins, Diane Foster Compala and Bill Wagner.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Allen, Joshua Ackley, Ronnie Lee, Christopher Allen, Russell Wagner, Zachary Schmidt, and Jarrod Wagner.
The family extends special thanks to the staffs of Hospice in the Pines and Huntington Healthcare and Rehabilitation for their care of Mrs. Platt.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
