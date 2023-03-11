Scott Douglas Hay

Scott Douglas Hay

Scott Douglas Hay

Scott Hay, a beloved cattle rancher and Air Force veteran, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76 in Lufkin, Texas. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 54 years, LaNell, and a loving father to their three children, LaDonna (Scott), Kyle (Kristen), and Katrina (S.W.). He was also a doting grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He adored them beyond measure.

Tags

Recommended for you