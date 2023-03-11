Scott Douglas Hay

Scott Hay, a beloved cattle rancher and Air Force veteran, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76 in Lufkin, Texas. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 54 years, LaNell, and a loving father to their three children, LaDonna (Scott), Kyle (Kristen), and Katrina (S.W.). He was also a doting grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He adored them beyond measure.
In addition, Scott is survived by his sister, Joyce Bower, a niece Rochelle and a nephew Erich. He preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Olivia Hay and infant siblings Livia Hope and Frederick George Hay.
Born and raised in Texas, Scott was a man of deep faith who loved Jesus Christ and lived his life with unwavering conviction.
Well versed in Texas history, Scott was known to visit museums, cemeteries and other points of interest. The hill country was of particular interest as his family roots were in Bandera, Texas.
Scott was a true cowboy at heart and spent almost his entire life working on the land. He owned and operated a successful cattle ranch. He was a man of great integrity and took immense pride in his work, always striving to do his best and provide for his family.
In addition to his love for the land, Scott was also deeply involved in politics. He was a staunch conservative who believed in limited government, individual liberty, and the importance of faith and family values.
He was involved in various organizations and could often be found engaged in lively discussions about politics, agriculture, and Christianity with his friends, family, and even complete strangers.
Despite his busy rancher’s schedule, Scott always made time for his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was known for his playful nature.
Scott will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and faith that will continue to inspire and guide his family and friends for generations to come.
A memorial service will be held at Believers Bible Church (Lufkin, Texas) on Monday, March 13 at 11am in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International.
