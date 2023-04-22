Sharon Lanette Statham
Memorial services for Sharon Lanette Statham, 65, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Clawson Assembly of God Church in Lufkin with Rev. Jeremy Elliott officiating.
Our beloved mother Sharon Statham entered God’s Kingdom on April 18th after a multi-year battle with colon cancer. Sharon was born to Laverne and Lee Songue on November 16th, 1957, in Houston, Texas. She was a bright kid and graduated high school early, she then attended the Southwestern Assemblies of God University. While in school, Sharon realized her passion for scripture. She attended prayer groups regularly and developed her skills as a group leader. Sharon was passionate about sharing the love of our Lord with others and was an integral part of many churches from Houston to the east Texas region. She spent many of her hours dedicating her life to the Lord and she was a loyal servant to God, first and foremost. Sharon loved the church and loved sharing the love and warmth of our savior, Jesus Christ, with as many people as possible. She was a part of many congregations and an avid member of the Assemblies of God.
Now that Sharon has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Sharon’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her. Sharon joins her father, Lee Songue in Heaven.
In 1984, 1987, and 1990, Sharon went on to have 3 children, Beau, Brooke, and Becca. She supported her family through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Sharon made it her mission to improve the lives of others. Sharon “Lolly” loved her grandchildren more than life itself and would do absolutely anything for them.
She is survived by her son, Beau Mark Gregory Statham of Lufkin; daughter, Brooke Ashley Statham and Eric Michael Luedke of Lufkin; daughter, Becca Chloe Statham and Edwin Wilson of Medina, Tennessee; grandchildren, Arreaux Kellett, Aleister Schlenker, Adeara Kufahl, Adonaias Wilson, and Alyssa Wilson; mother, Laverne Songue; sister, and brother-in-law, Janet and Louis Snyder; and brothers, Mark Songue and Randy Songue.
She was preceded in death by her father.
“I give you thanks, O LORD! All the kings of the earth will praise you. Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life.” -Psalm 138
“He was pierced because of our rebellions and crushed because of our crimes. He bore the punishment that made us whole; by his wounds, we are healed.” — Isaiah 53:5
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
