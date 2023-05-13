shafer square sept 2021

Sherry Sandifer

Sherry Greig Sandifer, age 73 of Lufkin, TX, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2023. Sherry was born on March 14, 1949, in St. Martinville, LA. Sherry spent her entire young adult life in Louisiana where she enjoyed hunting and fishing and participating in Mardi Gras parades and balls.

