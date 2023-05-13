Sherry Sandifer

Sherry Greig Sandifer, age 73 of Lufkin, TX, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2023. Sherry was born on March 14, 1949, in St. Martinville, LA. Sherry spent her entire young adult life in Louisiana where she enjoyed hunting and fishing and participating in Mardi Gras parades and balls.
Sherry moved to Lufkin in 1982 and managed a local apartment complex for over 10 years and later received her certification as a Licensed Massage Therapist.
Sherry enjoyed membership in The Daughters of the Republic of Texas organization for over 20 years and served as the Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter President from 1995-1997. Other interests Sherry enjoyed were traveling, playing cards and 42, dancing, and watching sports; especially LSU and the New Orleans Saints.
Sherry met her husband, Jack, in 1989 and they were married in 1994. In 2000, they moved to Nevada to be closer to their 3 grandsons. After Jack passed away in 2014, Sherry decided to return to Texas to be closer to extended family. Pinnacle Assisted Living was a perfect fit for her and in 2019, she had found her new home.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, M.G. Greig, Jr. and Glenora Spring, and husband, Jack.
Surviving family are daughter, Anji McKinley Winebarger (Mark); Grandchildren are Davis (Muranda), Hayden, and Colin Winebarger; as well as great-grandchildren, Hazel and Rowan Winebarger all of Dayton, NV.
Memorial Service will be held at Shafer Funeral Home, 600 N. John Reddit Drive, Lufkin, TX on May 20, 2023, at 9:00am with brief reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Sherry to the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, PO Box 472, Lufkin, TX 75902.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.